Conor McGregor proves to be Floyd Mayweather’s lifeline to the IRS

By Zach Arnold | July 10, 2017

If only UFC had known about Floyd’s tax problems, they could have put a squeeze on him in negotiations.

Floyd Mayweather has petitioned IRS tax court in Las Vegas to get a reprieve on paying 2015 taxes he owes to the Feds. And his carrot? The upcoming Conor McGregor fight.

Fighters having tax & child support problems is old hat. What makes the Mayweather case so… special… is his claim that his “substantial” assets are restricted or illiquid. In other words, assets that can’t be immediately used or sold off.

Like the Bugattis or private jets Mayweather bragged about getting thanks to Al Haymon?

What happened to all the cash that Mayweather reportedly uses to place massive sports bets? Or is that on credit?

It’s zero surprise that Mayweather’s burn rate is as high as it appears to be. And if it is true that Mayweather has a bunch of cash tied up in retirement accounts, that’s a good thing for him. I’m not sure a gentlemen’s club is an illiquid asset but that’s not enough to finance his ongoing lifestyle.

Which means Floyd is going to have to continue fighting. He got an easy pay day with Conor McGregor. The pay day after that with either Gennady Golovkin or Canelo Alvarez (rematch) won’t be as easy. If, by the grace of God, Jeff Horn gets a rematch with Manny Pacquiao and can win that, I guess Mayweather could toy with the idea of fighting him. I’m not sure about a fight with Terence Crawford…

Floyd needs opponents in a hurry. He’s spending himself back into active competition. Uncle Sam is doing his part.

