The “you cannot trash a religion, a nation” edition of UFC 229 brutalized Disney Dana White

By Zach Arnold | October 7, 2018

Dana White wasn’t speaking to me or you in his post-fight UFC 229 presser. The new Disney Dana was busy trying to say the right things to his new bosses at ESPN while throwing a few swear words to keep the street cred up.

And you better know that Dana isn’t a hypocrite when he says he could continue using footage of Conor McGregor attacking other fighters in a bus because, hey, “it’s part of the story.”

Energy is everything in combat sports. It’s a messy business. What’s old becomes new fast and what’s new becomes old even faster. Dana White is moldy, stale bread. He act is beyond tired. Even the sycophantic writers, including Kevin “please text me!” Iole last night, were pointing out Dana’s hypocrisy between the celebration of Conor Debauchery and condemnation of Khabib Khaos.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is as real as it gets. Disney Dana can’t control that in 2018.

Nurmagomedov had his fight purse frozen by the no-longer-special Nevada State Athletic Commission. Bob Bennett is a punching bag. FBI-level integrity for you. Now the cost for upkeep of that FBI-level integrity will be a massive confiscation of cash due to the Athletic Commission no longer being tethered to the state’s general fund.

And to top it all off, since Disney Dana made it a point that Governor Brian Sandoval is mad, Khabib is going to learn that it would be a shame to lose his visa and career… unless, of course, he decides to have a rematch in Las Vegas again.

UFC, at its genuine and deepest core, is crass. Derrick Lewis talking about hot balls and Joe Rogan saying “I understand.” Joe Rogan has supplanted Howard Stern for the career-making and career-killing interview. Ask Elon Musk.

Khabib railing against UFC’s exploitation of racism, religion, and nationalism was as great of a condemnation as it was a fart on America’s First Amendment. I loved the authenticity.

The greatest part of UFC 229 is that even the announcing team of Jon Anik, Joe Rogan, and Dominick Cruz scoffed at the idea of a rematch between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor being competitive. UFC had to leave that hard sell up to Michael Bisping, whose soliloquy on the toughness and integrity of American immigration policy was as close to an old-school 1980s Mid-South “daddy’s going to deport those evil Russians!” promo as you could get.

Khabib Nurmagomedov isn’t the Putin-communicating champion that the UFC deserves. He would have been an even-better fit in the classic Japanese MMA scene.

