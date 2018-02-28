Pre-suading the public for full blown WWE/Fox Sports, UFC/Amazon marriages

. .

« When is paying yourself a crime? UFC’s financial landscape after Fertitta family ownership | Home

By Zach Arnold | February 28, 2018

It doesn’t take a genius to see how the following two stories are interconnected:

I hate to say I told you so. OK, no I don’t. About a marriage between Amazon and UFC? I think it’s a great business move by all parties involved.

I also think a marriage between Vince McMahon and Rupert Murdoch makes great sense for 2019. I still believe that we will eventually get a deal between UFC & Fox Sports but it will be a slimmed down agreement with more exposure on Amazon to hedge the bets. UFC helped launch Fox Sports 1 but FS1 is a treadmill channel — running a lot but heading nowhere. It needs weekly WWE programming. You can do weekly WWE. Weekly UFC is a killer.

All of this news sounds good to me. The return of Brock Lesnar to UFC? Boring, but predictable. WWE got Ronda Rousey. Conor McGregor learned his true marketing value.

Jon Jones sabotaged his career and continues to demonstrate that he has learned nothing. California did the minimum they could do but you can’t rip the athletic commission too hard because it’s really the UFC’s call as to whether or not USADA will finish the job. Even TMZ Sports was dumping on Jon Jones yesterday. I felt bad watching Howard Jacobs, the attorney for Jon Jones, at Tuesday’s AC meeting. It was like watching Ben Brafman deal with Martin Shkreli in public. How many more bites out of the apple can you get? UFC can’t build their business plan around Jon Jones any more. It’s time for fresh media deals to build a new group of aces.

Topics: CSAC, Media, MMA, Pro-Wrestling, UFC, WWE, Zach Arnold | No Comments » | Permalink | Trackback |