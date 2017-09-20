Friend of our site


The one interesting prospect on UFC Saitama Super Arena card, Shuri Kondo, isn’t booked for TV

By Zach Arnold | September 20, 2017

A post shared by ???? syuri kondo (@syuri_official) on

A horribly uninteresting UFC fight card at Saitama Super Arena has one shining light — super charismatic and athletic Pancrase champion Shuri Kondo. She has a unique deal where she will be able to wrestle 30 days after her UFC bout happens. At least that is the plan.

Barring a catastrophic fight result, I don’t see how UFC will be able to resist signing her to a long-term deal. The question is whether the top-ranked Japanese women’s wrestler will give up professional wrestling (short answer: no). Will UFC play ball? They should…

