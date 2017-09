Shocking UFC Fight Night Japan 2017 Saitama Super Arena card

. .

To access our list of posting topics and archives, click here

« Andy Foster wants due process for UFC champion Jon Jones on turinabol USADA drug test bust | Home

By Zach Arnold | September 4, 2017

This event will be on DAZN in Japan. I’m not sure if it will air on terrestrial television or not…

9/23 Saitama Super Arena (8:30 AM Japanese standard time)

Under card

Welterweights: Daichi Abe (Pancrase) vs. Lim Hyun-Gyu

Strawweights: Shuri Kondo (Pancrase champion) vs. Chan Mi Jeon

Flyweights: Jussier Formiga vs. Ulka Sasaki

Welterweights: Alex Morono vs. K-Taro Nakamura

Welterweights: Luke Jumeau vs. Shinsho Anzai

Flyweights: Jenel Lausa vs. Naoki Inoue

Main card

Featherweights: Charles Rosa vs. Mizuto Hirota

Featherweights: Teruto Ishihara vs. Rolando Dy

Light Heavyweights: Gokhan Saki vs. Henrique Da Silva Alves

Lightweights: Takanori Gomi vs. Kim Dong Hyun

Strawweights: Jessica Andrade vs. Claudia Gadelha

Light Heavyweights: Mauricio Shogun vs. Ovince St. Preux

Since UFC’s fight several years ago in Japan, each successive event has had less and less attention. UFC has had a golden chance to take over a major combat sports market and failed to do so.

Topics: Japan, Media, MMA, UFC, Zach Arnold | No Comments » | Permalink | Trackback |