Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor set for August 26th at MGM Grand Garden Arena

By Zach Arnold | June 14, 2017

WME-IMG cut a deal with Al Haymon and Mayweather Promotions to get the boxing match approved for August 26th.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission rubber stamped the fight. Of course they would. Money talks, BS walks. The fight between Mayweather and McGregor will happen in Las Vegas three weeks before the Gennady Golovkin/Canelo Alvarez bout.

Important to note: the Nevada commission approved Mayweather Promotions as the promoter for the fight. No way UFC was going to be approved as the promoter since Conor McGregor is there fighter and a natural conflict would arise regarding Dana White being both the promoter and manager of Conor McGregor. Of course, no Attorney General is going to prosecute anyone in boxing or MMA for an Ali Act violation and nobody is going to file a civil lawsuit for such a conflict of interest.

Will there be second-guessing on behalf of Golden Boy for choosing Las Vegas over Cowboys Stadium for the GGG/Canelo fight location?

In the big picture, WME-IMG got what they wanted. They are in superfight mode to try to make as much money as possible in big spurts given the massive debt financing they used to purchase UFC from Lorenzo Fertitta. How much will this Mayweather-McGregor fight suck the media & fan oxygen away from the rest of UFC’s upcoming fights?

