Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor set for August 26th at MGM Grand Garden Arena

By Zach Arnold | June 14, 2017

WME-IMG cut a deal with Al Haymon and Mayweather Promotions to get the boxing match approved for August 26th.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission rubber stamped the fight. Of course they would. Money talks, BS walks. The fight between Mayweather and McGregor will happen in Las Vegas three weeks before the Gennady Golovkin/Canelo Alvarez bout.

Important to note: the Nevada commission approved Mayweather Promotions as the promoter for the fight. No way UFC was going to be approved as the promoter since Conor McGregor is there fighter and a natural conflict would arise regarding Dana White being both the promoter and manager of Conor McGregor. Of course, no Attorney General is going to prosecute anyone in boxing or MMA for an Ali Act violation and nobody is going to file a civil lawsuit for such a conflict of interest.

Will there be second-guessing on behalf of Golden Boy for choosing Las Vegas over Cowboys Stadium for the GGG/Canelo fight location?

In the big picture, WME-IMG got what they wanted. They are in superfight mode to try to make as much money as possible in big spurts given the massive debt financing they used to purchase UFC from Lorenzo Fertitta. How much will this Mayweather-McGregor fight suck the media & fan oxygen away from the rest of UFC’s upcoming fights?

4 Responses to “Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor set for August 26th at MGM Grand Garden Arena”

  1. 45 Huddle says:
    June 14, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    1. The PPV will be priced at $100

    2. The GGG vs. Alvarez fight will now be moved a month or more into the future. No way they try and compete with this fight.

    3. No way this fight should be sanctioned. McGregor should at least show one boxing fight against a Top 10 fighter first.

    4. Conor McGregor will win this fight. Even 3 years ago Mayweather would win and win easily. Here is my reasoning for picking McGregor….

    - Mayweather has been away from competition for 2 full years.

    - Mayweather is 40. Think about great strikers who overnight went from unbeatable to having weak chins. Anderson Silva at age 38. Roy Jones Jr at 35 years old.

    - Mayweather’s style is based on precision and reflexes. Those reflexes go by the time you hit 40.

    - McGregor has a 1 inch height advantage and a 2 inch reach advantage.

    Reply
  2. Diaz's packed bowl says:
    June 14, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    I told you guys… Mayweather McGregor IV is the money fight

    Reply
  3. King Famous says:
    June 14, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    It would be interesting to see Mauro and Rogan call this.

    Reply
  4. JV1 says:
    June 15, 2017 at 3:46 am

    Biggest fight in the history of inter-planetary fighting. Winner declared the once-ever greatest athlete in the history of the Solar system! At least according to Dana White who is already in full blown hyperbole mode, talkin’ crazy and getting all wacky.

    As far as the commentating team it looks like Mauro is in, most likely it will also include Paul Malignaggi and Al Bernstein. I mean, who else? UFC and Dana clearly have no say in it, Showtime pretending they are consulting with them.

    Will this be the first ever billion dollar fight, according to Dana it might be the first ever Trillion dollar fight.

    Reply

