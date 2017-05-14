Friend of our site


Dana White secures UFC’s power in the Conor McGregor/Floyd Mayweather negotiations

By Zach Arnold | May 14, 2017

Print Friendly and PDF

The best negotiating systems are those with at least two different paths to success and no downside. New UFC ownership agreed with Conor McGregor’s desires to fight Floyd Mayweather. They wanted to hit a proverbial grand slam in order to make as much cash as quickly as possible given the amount of financial debt as a result of purchasing the company from the Fertitta family. UFC held contractual power over Conor McGregor. However, new UFC ownership let McGregor figure out, on his own, what he was worth and what Mayweather would want for a boxing match. After the fishing expedition, UFC figured they could step in and figure out what made sense for their bottom line and McGregor’s bottom line.

The mistake new UFC ownership made was letting the situation drag on for half a year. It took away valuable time and resources from what they needed to use for day-to-day matchmaking negotiations. It impacted UFC’s timetable. A big no-no.

Dana White reclaimed power this week by creating a deadline, artificial or real, on the McGregor/Mayweather negotiations. He had increased his leverage a week after Golden Boy & HBO announced the impending September mega-fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin. He executed on the deadline and McGregor’s side blinked. Dana says he’s ready to talk to Al Haymon.

What a perfect situation for UFC.

Dana White has said the Conor McGregor/Floyd Mayweather fight must happen in 2017 or else it’s not going to happen at all. McGregor wants to fight twice in 2017. That would mean a fight in the Summer most likely and then a New Year’s Eve weekend fight.

The new UFC management went all-in on “hero booking.” The problem is they gave an inch to the fighters in negotiations and things became unwieldly. Dana White can now walk away from the situation, fight or no fight, as a winner in the eyes of the public and move onto boosting his day-to-day matchmaking affairs.

