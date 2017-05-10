Ditching GSP/Bisping and McGregor/Mayweather is about UFC trying to regain control

. .

« UFC’s massive debt load is being used against them by fighters to create unforced errors | Home

By Zach Arnold | May 10, 2017

On Wednesday night, Dana White proclaimed negotiations for a Georges St. Pierre/Michael Bisping fight to be finished (for now). He claimed that St. Pierre wouldn’t be ready to fight until November of 2017. Therefore, Yoel Romero will get his title match with Michael Bisping.

The bottom line is that the new UFC, managed by WME-IMG, cannot afford to be patient with matchmaking due to how much debt they have to pay back from buying the company for $4 billion dollars.

The impatience on display this week from Dana White does not match the strategy WME-IMG implemented at the beginning of 2017. They played along with Conor McGregor’s desires to book a fight with Floyd Mayweather. They’ve spent months playing the string on booking Georges St. Pierre vs. Michael Bisping. The new UFC’s strategy was transparently obvious. They were willing to put everything to the side in order to go for the instant home-runs to make as much cash in big chunks rather than grind out the regular matchmaking schedule.

White’s pronouncements this week of GSP/Bisping getting pushed to the back-burner and stalling talks between UFC, McGregor, and Mayweather signal his loudest attempt yet to try to grab control of UFC power to restore “normal” order.

If the new UFC had the willpower to do what was necessary to make Michael Bisping vs. GSP happen, the fight would be happening as promised. It’s not happening now. This has nothing to do with the desires of other fighters or fan wishes. From my perspective, this is about a much bigger story within WME-IMG and the power struggle to figure out the best course of action to address the massive level of debt they currently have on the books for their UFC purchase.

There will be spin about the new UFC giving Conor McGregor and GSP enough rope to hang themselves on getting the marquee fights they wanted. With Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin getting booked, there’s no doubt incentive for UFC to put the squeeze on McGregor to soften demands for negotiations. That’s the up front story. The bigger picture? This is about Dana White and the old UFC guard attempting to re-establish their power base while rebuking the speculative financial strategy of paying off debt with “hero booking.” The new UFC was abandoning the financial path that had gotten the old UFC to the point of being sold for $4 billion dollars. The old guard in UFC is trying to correct the course but damage has been done.

Fighters are learning a very valuable lesson that when it comes time for negotiations with the new UFC: their enormous debt obligations are the weak point that can be exploited. Dana White’s attempts to regain control of UFC by strong-arming everything into normal order runs counter to the strategy from new ownership motivated by financial interests & obligations on the calendar.

The new UFC has let fighters find their own voice. The old UFC would have never allowed this to occur. Can Dana put the genie back in the bottle?

Topics: MMA, Media, UFC, Zach Arnold | 3 Comments » | Permalink | Trackback |