California State Athletic Commission seeking permission to spend $200,000 more on athletic inspectors

By Zach Arnold | March 13, 2017

In the upcoming California state budget fight, the Department of Consumer Affairs is working with the legislature to have Governor Jerry Brown’s budget give the California State Athletic Commission authority to spend up to $1.65 million dollars for the upcoming Fiscal Year (starting July 1st).

In the concurrent state Assembly & Senate budget bills, there is an additional provision to give the Athletic Commission an additional $200,000 in spending authority in order to recruit more athletic inspectors and for athletic inspector training sessions.

Over the last couple of years, the Athletic Commission has improved its budgetary numbers but has gone on an infrequent training schedule regarding its frontline employees. Additionally, the revenue has been built on the back of professional wrestling (WWE) events. The Athletic Commission does not actively regulate wrestling events. They simply collect a check from the box office at the arena. WWE has not challenged the Athletic Commission in court for disparate treatment even with the voluminous amount of independent wrestling shows in the state each year.

According to a March 14th memo, the Athletic Commission has $1.1 million dollars in its bank account.

The concurrent budget bills in the California Legislature also request $55,000 in Athletic Commission spending authority for their neurological fund (with an extra $50,000 bump if requested) and $105,000 in Athletic Commission spending authority for their boxer’s pension fund.

Topics: Boxing, CSAC, MMA, Media, Zach Arnold

