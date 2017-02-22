Friend of our site


Jumping from the California State Athletic Commission to running California’s most powerful agency

By Zach Arnold | February 22, 2017

If the California State Athletic Commission is considered the lowest of the state agency boards in terms of political power, why do so many movers-and-shakers get involved with the Athletic Commission?

It’s the easiest high-profile launching pad to get to bigger and better places in California government. Wednesday’s bulletin from Governor Jerry Brown announced that former Athletic Commission board member Dean Grafilo would be taking over the reigns at the Department of Consumer Affairs.

Dean Grafilo, 44, of West Sacramento, has been appointed director at the California Department of Consumer Affairs. Grafilo has been chief of staff in the Office of California State Assemblymember Rob Bonta since 2012. He was associate director of government relations at the California Medical Association from 2009 to 2012, chief of staff in the Office of California State Assemblymember Warren T. Furutani from 2008 to 2009 and a senior legislative assistant in the Office of California State Assemblymember Alberto Torrico from 2004 to 2008. Grafilo was an organizer representative at Service Employees International Union Local 925 from 2003 to 2004 and a political intern at the M.L. King County Labor Council in 2002. He was a field representative and organizer at International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 142 from 1997 to 2001. Grafilo earned a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Washington. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $176,691. Grafilo is a Democrat.

Consumer Affairs has oversight over the state Bar (attorneys), the medical board (doctors), the contractor’s board, the liquor licensing board, regulatory authority over medical marijuana, and pretty much everything under the Sun in California. Consumer Affairs has reportedly become so unmanageable that the Sacramento legislature is considering plans on combining certain boards and agencies.

The CV for Grafilo doesn’t state his tenure with the Athletic Commission but a quick search on Fight Opinion highlights Grafilo’s short-term appointment during the time when Consumer Affairs was doing everything in its power to fire George Dodd as the Athletic Commission Executive Officer. Now Grafilo is going to run the show.

Last Friday, Governor Jerry Brown’s office announced the re-appointments of attorney & former boxer Mary Lehman (good) and fixer Martha Shen-Urquidez (atrocious) to the Athletic Commission.

Topics: Boxing, CSAC, MMA, Media, Zach Arnold | 1 Comment » | Permalink | Trackback |

One Response to “Jumping from the California State Athletic Commission to running California’s most powerful agency”

  1. Flay says:
    February 23, 2017 at 9:31 am

    Zach, Zach, Zach. For someone who professes to know so much about the Department of Consumer Affairs, you know so little.

    The department does not have oversight of the State Bar – no one does. Even a caeual reading of the newspapers would show you that. Maybe you missed the stories recently? It also doesn’t oversee the “liquor licensing board.” There is no such board. There is a Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, which is its own department.

    What else are you getting wrong?

    Reply

