UFC 207: The end of an era for Ronda Rousey, Mike Goldberg, and Joe Silva
By Zach Arnold | December 30, 2016
This is one of the most emasculating, shaming come-uppances I've ever seen a historic, elite MMA fighter get. Garbrandt is wilding on Cruz.
— Jordan Breen (@jordanbreen) December 31, 2016
This was a very, very bad night for Dana White & Ari Emanuel. WME had the total juice on Ronda Rousey in both management & ownership and rolled snake eyes.
UFC 207 results
- UFC women’s 135 pound title match: Amanda Nunes defeated Ronda Rousey in R1 in 48 seconds by TKO.
- UFC men’s 135 pound title match: Cody Garbrandt torched Dominick Cruz after 5R by unanimous decision.
- TJ Dillashaw defeated John Lineker after 3R by unanimous decision.
- Dong Hyun Kim defeated Tarec Saffiedine by split decision after 3R.
- Neil Magny defeated Johny Hendricks after 3R by unanimous decision.
The big takeaways
Ronda Rousey showed up in better physical shape. Nothing changed in her fight style. She got torched by Amanda Nunes. Miesha Tate predicted this all week long but somebody must have gotten to her at the last minute because she did a 180 on TV and said Ronda would win based on how she looked at the weigh-ins.
Cody Garbrandt torched Dominick Cruz in the cage as much as Cruz torched Garbrandt in their vocal talk battles. Now we get Garbrandt versus a cockier TJ Dillashaw. The ghost of Urijah Faber remains omnipresent.
This was the farewell show for Mike Goldberg and Joe Silva. No fan fare on the way out. WME blew it.
Chael Sonnen defended Dana White not giving out salaries for fighters in the past because it would give greedy friends, family members, and hangers-on a chance to steal money from UFC talent. This was in response to the disclosure of Ronda Rousey getting a $3 million paycheck for the UFC 207 fight. The disclosure was from the Nevada State Athletic Commission. They regularly disclose base salaries for fighters.
Sonnen isn’t sure that this was Ronda Rousey’s last fight. When you’re winning, fans beg you to stay and keep going. When you’re losing, fans aren’t begging.
Sonnen said that judo is a terrible base to transition from for modern MMA. Hidehiko Yoshida made a fair chunk of change, thank you very much.
Speaking of Japanese mma, Ufc was a good appetizer rizin is up next.
RR is no comparison to Yoshida, a legit bad ass, he didnt disappear for a year after getting beat.
Anyway rizin puled out all the stops with that crazy light show,, leds in the ring ropes!! and the general high quality intros video packages. Sweaty takada on drums tonight…
1. I wouldn’t be shocked of Ronda tried to hurt herself after this fight. I really hope that never happens, but I just get the sense that her mental capacity isn’t high enough to deal with another bad performance like this.
2. If I never saw Ronda Rousey or the Diaz Brothers fights again, I would be happy. The Diaz brothers are annoying and Rousey was just too full of herself for my tastes.
3. The UFC is once again hurting for stars. With Ronda gone, and I do think she is gone, all they have left is Connor McGregor. They need to be spending their time on FOX more wisely to build up real stars instead of pretty faces.
4. Cro Cop just won the Rizin Grand Prix at 42 years old. He has now won his last 6 fights and got a check for $300,000. He also avenged his loss to Gonzaga during this time. Now would be a great time retire while on top.
5. Not giving Goldberg at least some recognition after 20 years with the company was garbage. They would have at least acknowledged it on a major broadcast with a major sport.
6. As for the next Bantamweight Title Fight, this was posted on F4W: “When asked what’s next for new bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt, White brought up that TJ Dillashaw said that the UFC was rigged if he didn’t get the next shot. So he laughed and said that he should give Dominick Cruz a rematch to prove him right.” If that happens, the UFC could easily see themselves in legal trouble for penalizing somebody for trying to unionize.
7. The upcoming schedule for the UFC is very weak. There are 5 cards over the next 2 months with 1 PPV. The PPV card is extremely weak with a Holly Holm unwarranted title fight as a headliner. I can’t think of a worse position WME could be in at this point.
45 you make some very excellent points i totally agree with you they have one big draw now, that has to be scary for the new owners, if not for mcgregor this year would have been a disaster . they cannot rely on one person to sell ppvs. i remember when they had 4 to 6 guys they knew would draw well no matter what.
i also think this will entice them to have gsp fight.
if mcgregor does indeed only fight once next year, they will have a horrible year .
they keep promoting people , like ronda, and paige van zant, neither one of them are that good .
Sonnen is right about Judo. It worked in WMMA because the divisions were so new.
Judo is inferior to both wrestling and BJJ or Submission Wrestling. BJJ/SW have superior submissions. Wrestling has superior takedowns and control.
There is a reason why you don’t see high level Judo guys come in and dominate the UFC like you have wrestling.
I partially blame Joe Rogan for overhyping Judo during the Rousey years.
45 rogans admiration and hyping of rousey was disgusting, ronda is the royce graice of mma, she benefitted alot from weak competition once the girls got better she has been exposed
Rousey. A one tick pony with a great specialized skill set. But if don’t evolve , people will figure you out.
The fact that she never developed her stand up game was a killer. No head movement, no defense, and terrible striking technique. Well at least she has coach that will help her develop that part of her game. ):
exactly she is the royce gracie of womens mma, benefitted from fighting girls who didnt train full time and had no skill sets for submissions, now these girls are better and ronda wasnt that good to begin with. whe was hyped up and built up by the ufc.
and could do no wrong, i remember when connor didnt want to do as much media work, and he gets pulled from ufc 200. but ronda got a free pass