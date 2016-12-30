UFC 207: The end of an era for Ronda Rousey, Mike Goldberg, and Joe Silva

. .

« If UFC Sacramento is a taste of things to come for the “new UFC”, fans should panic fast | Home

By Zach Arnold | December 30, 2016

This is one of the most emasculating, shaming come-uppances I've ever seen a historic, elite MMA fighter get. Garbrandt is wilding on Cruz. — Jordan Breen (@jordanbreen) December 31, 2016

This was a very, very bad night for Dana White & Ari Emanuel. WME had the total juice on Ronda Rousey in both management & ownership and rolled snake eyes.

UFC 207 results

UFC women’s 135 pound title match: Amanda Nunes defeated Ronda Rousey in R1 in 48 seconds by TKO.

UFC men’s 135 pound title match: Cody Garbrandt torched Dominick Cruz after 5R by unanimous decision.

TJ Dillashaw defeated John Lineker after 3R by unanimous decision.

Dong Hyun Kim defeated Tarec Saffiedine by split decision after 3R.

Neil Magny defeated Johny Hendricks after 3R by unanimous decision.

The big takeaways

Ronda Rousey showed up in better physical shape. Nothing changed in her fight style. She got torched by Amanda Nunes. Miesha Tate predicted this all week long but somebody must have gotten to her at the last minute because she did a 180 on TV and said Ronda would win based on how she looked at the weigh-ins.

Cody Garbrandt torched Dominick Cruz in the cage as much as Cruz torched Garbrandt in their vocal talk battles. Now we get Garbrandt versus a cockier TJ Dillashaw. The ghost of Urijah Faber remains omnipresent.

This was the farewell show for Mike Goldberg and Joe Silva. No fan fare on the way out. WME blew it.

Chael Sonnen defended Dana White not giving out salaries for fighters in the past because it would give greedy friends, family members, and hangers-on a chance to steal money from UFC talent. This was in response to the disclosure of Ronda Rousey getting a $3 million paycheck for the UFC 207 fight. The disclosure was from the Nevada State Athletic Commission. They regularly disclose base salaries for fighters.

Sonnen isn’t sure that this was Ronda Rousey’s last fight. When you’re winning, fans beg you to stay and keep going. When you’re losing, fans aren’t begging.

Sonnen said that judo is a terrible base to transition from for modern MMA. Hidehiko Yoshida made a fair chunk of change, thank you very much.

Topics: MMA, Media, UFC, Zach Arnold | 7 Comments » | Permalink | Trackback |